Aggrieved PN Sliema And Bormla Activists: Bernard Grech Wrong About Our Resignation

Nationalist Party activists from Sliema and Bormla at the centre of a recent political storm have said Opposition leader Bernard Grech was wrong when he said they resigned and withdrew their candidatures because they never accepted him as leader.

Instead, they said their decision had to do with insults aimed against them and a lack of disciplinary action by the party.

Nine candidates for the PN’s Sliema committee – Patricia Cassar Torregiani, Carmelo Borg, Emanuel Borg, Mark Anthony Borg, Saviour Formosa, Lorry Calleja, Anthony Debono, Anthony Galea, and John Pillow -recently withdrew their candidatures after finding out they were falling victim to a coordinated block vote on the grounds that they had supported Adrian Delia in the recent PN leadership race.

In particular, a message circulated by Sliema candidate Kevin Wain described the nine candidates as ‘anti-Daphne etc’ while the PN’s official Sliema committee page called for a block vote to reward activists who were loyal to Grech from the start.