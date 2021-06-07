Fishing Researcher Alicia Bugeja Said Will Contest Election With PL: ‘I’m Ready For A New Mission’

Fishing researcher and scientist Alicia Bugeja Said has announced she will contest the upcoming general election for the Labour Party on the third and seventh districts.

“After years of successful work in the public sector and several universities around the world, I’m ready for a new mission in politics,” Bugeja Said said. “My journey to politics was natural and Prime Minister Robert Abela’s call continued filling me with enthusiasm to make the country successful together.”

“I was always close to you [the people] throughout my work as Fisheries Director and as a scientist. I truly believe in maintaining direct contact with citizens and I will therefore meet up you so I can listen closely to what you have to say, and so that together we can design a great future for this dear country.”