Fishing Researcher Alicia Bugeja Said Will Contest Election With PL: ‘I’m Ready For A New Mission’
Fishing researcher and scientist Alicia Bugeja Said has announced she will contest the upcoming general election for the Labour Party on the third and seventh districts.
“After years of successful work in the public sector and several universities around the world, I’m ready for a new mission in politics,” Bugeja Said said. “My journey to politics was natural and Prime Minister Robert Abela’s call continued filling me with enthusiasm to make the country successful together.”
“I was always close to you [the people] throughout my work as Fisheries Director and as a scientist. I truly believe in maintaining direct contact with citizens and I will therefore meet up you so I can listen closely to what you have to say, and so that together we can design a great future for this dear country.”
Bugeja Said has a PhD in Biodiversity Management and Human Ecology at the School of Anthropology and Conservation at the University of Kent where she studied the implications of marine policy initiatives on the sustainability of Malta’s small-scale fishermen.
She then became a post-doctoral fellow with Too Big To Ignore, a global research network which studies the sustainability and viability of small-scale fisheries. Last year, she was appointed Director of Fisheries within the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, a position she no longer holds.
In a 2016 interview with LifePlatform.eu, Bugeja Said recounted how she grew up as a fisherman’s daughter and decided to study the industry after witnessing firsthand the disappearance of vibrant fishing communities.
“I really wanted to understand what was happening and why the thriving coast was slowly becoming only a cherished memory,” she said.