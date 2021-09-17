All Who Earn Under €60,000 Will Be Exempt From VAT, Bernard Grech Pledges

Businesses and service providers who earn under €60,000 will be exempt from VAT under a future PN government, Opposition leader Bernard Grech pledged last night.

Addressing a party rally, Grech warned that businesses are facing serious bureaucracy problems which have only been exacerbated by Malta’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force.

“Rather than fulfilling the government’s promise to reduce excessive bureaucracy, the Prime Minister closed down the office that was meant to tackle it,” he said. “Robert Abela has thrown down his weapons and has given up even trying to solve the problem, but we will courageously face it head-on.”

Grech pledged to raise the income ceiling at which businesses will have to pay VAT from €30,000 to €60,000, a move he said will clamp down on bureaucracy at source and ease cost of living problems in the process.