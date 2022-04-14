د . إAEDSRر . س

Andy Ellul Is Labour’s New Whip, With New MP Naomi Cachia His Assistant 

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul has been appointed Whip of the Labour Party’s parliamentary group, while new MP Naomi Cachia will serve as Assistant Whip. 

Whips are essentially enforcers of a political party’s parliamentary agenda and must make sure MPs vote according to the party line.  

The appointments were made following a meeting of the PL parliamentary group led by Prime Minister Robert Abela shortly after the conclusion of the casual election process.

