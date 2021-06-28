‘Arrogant And Incredible’: PL Candidate Blasts Repubblika’s Interim Government Proposal 

Repubblika’s proposal for an ‘interim government’ to steer Malta until the next election goes against democracy, PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg has warned.

“It’s the people of Malta who get to decide who leads them and Repubblika has no right to ruin what our forefathers fought so hard for, particularly between the 50s and the 80s,” Buttigieg said.

“Maltese people from all political walks of life fought for full democracy so that the will of the majority is always respected.”