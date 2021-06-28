‘Arrogant And Incredible’: PL Candidate Blasts Repubblika’s Interim Government Proposal
Repubblika’s proposal for an ‘interim government’ to steer Malta until the next election goes against democracy, PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg has warned.
“It’s the people of Malta who get to decide who leads them and Repubblika has no right to ruin what our forefathers fought so hard for, particularly between the 50s and the 80s,” Buttigieg said.
“Maltese people from all political walks of life fought for full democracy so that the will of the majority is always respected.”
Criticising Repubblika’s proposal as “arrogant and incredible”, she warned it will ruin the mandate the people of Malta have given the government and its MPs.
“It seems they are ready to stoop to any level, just so long as they have titles in English-language newspapers which make it seem like there’s a crisis. Our country will keep being led by a government that the people choose, and when the time comes it will be the people who decide the way forward.”
🚨What we are proposing is not a govt wholly made up of technocrats but a govt supported by both sides of House & which would include a number of elected MPs & a number of technocrats co-opted by both sides. This interm govt would still be accountable to Parliament #greylisting pic.twitter.com/V8NZijOfpf
— repubblika 🇲🇹 #JusticeForDaphne 🌿 (@repubblikaMT) June 28, 2021
Earlier today, Repubblika called for an interim ‘national solidarity’ government to undertake reforms intended to remove Malta from the FATF grey list, with a mandate to run the country until June 2022 when it would have to call an election.
It said this government would be composed of MPs from both PL and PN, as well as ‘technocrats’ who would be co-opted by the parties in the place of MPs from both sides who would voluntarily resign.
“In our understanding, this is a good way for the country to take on this grave situation and emerge from it as soon as possible,” they said.
“This is a defining moment for us Maltese and Gozitans. We appeal to our politicians to, at the very least in this situation, behave with integrity and remain loyal towards the people who placed them in power.”