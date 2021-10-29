As He Publishes Yorgen Fenech Texts, Mark Camilleri Warns Rosianne Cutajar: ‘I’ll Become Your Worst Nightmare Unless You Quit Politics’

“You expect me to comply because you come from a corrupt environment where money rules and the game is set on conspiracies. You are going to be very disappointed because I am a trader and I trade and destroy things for a living. So, let’s make a deal. Let’s make a trade.”

“You have asked me to pull down my Facebook post and even opened a libel case against me.

“Rosianne Cutajar, you are a foolish coward to hide behind your family and ‘humanity’. You are also a liar and totally corrupt,” Camilleri wrote.

Author Mark Camilleri has responded to PL MP Rosianne Cutajar’s libel suit against him by publishing a text conversation murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has about her.

Camilleri said he will remove his posts about Cutajar, including a NFT he had minted of her libel announcement which he described as her “Bill Clinton moment”, and never speak about her again if she resigns from politics completely.

“Your alternative is this. Stay in politics, keep up your libel case and I will become your worst nightmare,” he warned.

“You are corrupt, Rosianne, and you belong in jail. You and your corrupt friends have not only ruined the Labour Party but have also ruined the country. I look forward to the day when the Labour Party will be cleansed from you and other corrupt idiots.”

Camilleri published a conversation between Fenech and businesswoman Diane Izzo about an impassioned speech Cutajar gave in Parliament during a debate on 17 Black, Fenech’s Dubai-based company linked to government corruption.

Lovin Malta has previously reported on this conversation, in which Fenech expressed concern that Cutajar’s “overly emotional” speech could have raised suspicions over their close relationship.

Fenech said his mother even reached out to him asking if Cutajar had feelings for him, given her passionate address.

In the same conversation, Fenech said that “Delia” was one of several people to have messaged him about Cutajar’s speech, ostensibly a reference to then PN leader Adrian Delia.

