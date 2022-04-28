Asked About Abortion, Euthanasia And IVF, Bernard Grech Says PN Shouldn’t Tell People How To Live Their Lives

Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech has indicated his party might be ready to relax its hostile opposition to abortion and euthanasia and potentially even welcome upcoming IVF amendments.

In a combative mode, Grech appeared on Xtra this week for an interview that mostly focused on the PN’s future following its latest electoral trashing and Grech’s recent admission that the party is some €32 million in debt.

However, towards the end, the PN leader was asked about the future o the party’s “values”.

“When it comes to issues like abortion, euthanasia and IVF, shouldn’t the PN be doing like other European Christian Democrat parties, expressing their beliefs but stating they cannot impose those beliefs on society?” Saviour Balzan asked him.