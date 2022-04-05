Banks ‘Treating People Like Animals’, Adrian Delia Warns As He Calls Out Long BOV Queues 

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia has called out Malta’s two major banks for “treating people like animals”, even suggesting he might be ready to endorse some kind of government action unless the situation improves.

Delia issued a stinging statement after Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit appealed to the Bank of Valletta to ensure people aren’t forced to spend ages queuing outside the branch in the capital city.

“BOV and HSBC control around 75% of Malta’s banking market,” Delia said today.