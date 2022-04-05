Banks ‘Treating People Like Animals’, Adrian Delia Warns As He Calls Out Long BOV Queues
Nationalist MP Adrian Delia has called out Malta’s two major banks for “treating people like animals”, even suggesting he might be ready to endorse some kind of government action unless the situation improves.
Delia issued a stinging statement after Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit appealed to the Bank of Valletta to ensure people aren’t forced to spend ages queuing outside the branch in the capital city.
“BOV and HSBC control around 75% of Malta’s banking market,” Delia said today.
“They control the home and business loan sectors and several thousands of Maltese shareholders support them through their investments. However, service keeps regressing on every level.”
“Consumers are literally being left short-changed. I don’t believe in the principle of government intervention but if they keep ignoring the situation and treating people like animals, something must happen.”
BOV reported an €80.7 million profit for the financial year ending December 2021, up from €15.2 million the previous year. However, the bank said profits must be pushed up further to be in line with its capital before shareholder dividends can be issued.
