Bernard Grech Boldly Promises To Get Malta Off The Grey List Within 90 Days If He Becomes Prime Minister 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has made a very bold promise to get Malta off the grey list within a matter of three months if the Nationalist Party wins the next general election.

“The PN believes in Malta and is ready to play a crucial role in this period, which is why a new PN government led by Bernard Grech will bring Malta back on the white list within three months to ensure investment and job opportunities aren’t lost,” the party said in a statement today.

The PN issued this statement after permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri, who has been tasked with getting Malta back on the Financial Action Task Force’s white list, said he has an ambitious plan to get off the grey list within 18 months.

However, the PN warned that Malta cannot afford to wait that long.

“Robert Abela wants to keep ignoring the people’s cries,” it said. “Since he formed part of a cabinet led by a man who was voted the most corrupt politician in the world [Joseph Muscat], he believes grey listing will pass by itself and doesn’t want us to talk too much about it.”

“Robert Abela doesn’t trust his own government and because of his persistent arrogance, he wants to keep on not taking action to clean up the country’s reputation, even though every passing day on the grey list will result in a lack of foreign investment.”

