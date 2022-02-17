Bernard Grech Boycotts Citizenship Regulator Selection And Lambasts ‘Immature’ Prime Minister 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has refused to take part in the selection of the next regulator for the sale-of-citizenship scheme. A PN spokesperson confirmed this when questioned by Lovin Malta, arguing that while the scheme is “beneficial to the country in terms of raising money”, it is also “one of the main reasons why Malta has lost trust and respect as a jurisdiction”. “This is because the scheme lacks the necessary transparency and does not require buyers to have a genuine connection with the country,” the spokesperson said. “A PN government will strengthen the passport scheme by fixing Malta’s reputation and making the necessary changes: ensuring the requirement of a genuine connection with the country and providing full transparency.” Last Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela hit out at Grech for boycotting the selection of the regulator, arguing it jarred with a position on the scheme that the PN leader had taken a few days earlier.

“We recently held our annual meeting with the Opposition Leader on the scheme,” he told a PL political rally. “Grech came by himself, talked on his own accord and spoke more favourably about the scene than anyone here has ever done… he gave a eulogy for it. [Home Affairs Minister] Byron Camilleri was there too and we couldn’t even believe our own ears.” Abela said that a few days after this meeting, he sent Grech a letter to consult him on the next regulator of the scheme, with the term of the incumbent Carmel De Gabriele set to expire. “Unbelievably, he responded that he doesn’t want to participate in the selection of the regulator because the scheme harms our country,” the Prime Minister said. “Can you believe it? A few days ago, the very same person had given a eulogy for the scheme in front of my very eyes and those of other people.” “However, a few days later he wrote to me that the scheme harms our country… they usually publish everything but he kept this letter hush-hush.” “The Opposition Leader is inconsistent; he speaks one way when he is by himself and differently his strings are pulled. He is destructive, because he doesn’t want to help our country, and he is trying to please everyone.”

Questioned by Lovin Malta on whether Grech had indeed spoken extremely positively about the scheme in a meeting with Abela, a PN spokesperson said the party has always been “consistent” in its analysis of the passport scheme. It described Grech’s refusal to participate in the choosing of the regulator as a “test which Robert Abela failed spectacularly”. “For the second time, Abela leaked the contents of correspondence made in confidence between the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader, showing he lacks the maturity and decency a Prime Minister requires,” they said. “Just as he did with the Ombudsman appointment – where instead of reaching an agreement on a name, he leaked his private correspondence with the Opposition leader – Robert Abela had no real intention of consulting with Grech.” The law states the scheme’s regulator should be a former judge, magistrate, Attorney General, State Advocate or permanent secretary, or would have practiced as an advocate, auditor or accountant in Malta for at least 12 years. Launched in 2014, the passport scheme allows wealthy people to acquire Maltese citizenship after passing a due diligence test. It has generated hundreds of millions of euro to Maltese public coffers but has proven to be extremely controversial with the European Union, given the scheme is essentially creating new EU citizens. Two years ago, the government announced changes to the scheme, allowing people to apply for Maltese citizenship after one year of living in Malta if they pay €750,000 and to apply after three years of residence if they pay €600,000. However, the EU has maintained its opposition to the scheme, as well as similar ones operated by Cyprus and Bulgaria. Earlier this week, the EU Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs overwhelmingly approved a proposal to ban citizenship-by-investment schemes. “Being an EU citizen or resident is at the core of what the Union embodies: freedom and rights,” rapporteur MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld said after the vote. “Citizenship is a right, not a commodity to be bought and sold. Member states’ governments sell what is not theirs to sell, exploiting the reputation of the EU for profit. Their cynical business is putting our common security in danger.” Do you agree with Malta’s citizenship scheme?

READ NEXT: Rosianne Cutajar Opens Up On Being Sexually Harassed While Walking To Parliament