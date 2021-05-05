Bernard Grech Calls Urgent Meeting To Discuss Adrian Delia’s And Jason Azzopardi’s Facebook Posts
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called an urgent meeting of the PN’s executive committee to discuss Facebook posts published by his predecessor Adrian Delia and MP Jason Azzopardi.
“After it was noted that MPs published social posts which could have breached the party’s rules, Bernard Grech has convened an urgent executive committee meeting to take all the necessary decisions.”
The meeting has been scheduled for 7pm tomorrow.
A few weeks ago, the PN banned its MPs and candidates from criticising and insulting each other in public in its attempt to present a united front ahead of the next general election.
However, last night Adrian Delia lashed out at Azzopardi after the PN MP announced he had won a libel case against Delia’s former canvasser Vincent Borg (Ċensu l-Iswed) after he alleged Azzopardi had slept with a prostitute at Portomaso.
“Because of how I’ve been taught to behave and because I truly want the PN to unite and strengthen more, I’ve forgiven Vincent Borg, even though he cooked up a lie against me,” Azzopardi said. “I know that he was used, deceived and manipulated to throw mud at me. Righteousness wins; the truth has come out.”
Delia responded by challenging Azzopardi to publish his [Delia’s] chats with Yorgen Fenech, reveal the extent of his own relationship with the Fenech family, publish his tax returns, and sue him for libel.
“In your efforts to unite the party, did you go after those [Ċensu l-Iswed] who gave and risked their lives for the party years before you were even born?” Delia wrote. “You’re going to act the lawyer with Ċensu l-Iswed? Tell us who manipulated and deceived him. If you want, you can sue me, Hon. Azzopardi, so the truth will come out.”