Bernard Grech Calls Urgent Meeting To Discuss Adrian Delia’s And Jason Azzopardi’s Facebook Posts

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called an urgent meeting of the PN’s executive committee to discuss Facebook posts published by his predecessor Adrian Delia and MP Jason Azzopardi.

“After it was noted that MPs published social posts which could have breached the party’s rules, Bernard Grech has convened an urgent executive committee meeting to take all the necessary decisions.”

The meeting has been scheduled for 7pm tomorrow.

A few weeks ago, the PN banned its MPs and candidates from criticising and insulting each other in public in its attempt to present a united front ahead of the next general election.

However, last night Adrian Delia lashed out at Azzopardi after the PN MP announced he had won a libel case against Delia’s former canvasser Vincent Borg (Ċensu l-Iswed) after he alleged Azzopardi had slept with a prostitute at Portomaso.