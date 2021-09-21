Bernard Grech Challenges Robert Abela To A Debate And Tells Him He Can Even Select Moderator 

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has publicly challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela to a debate, telling him he can even select whichever moderator he likes.

“We need a mature discussion on the choices people face,” Grech told a PN rally at the Fosos last night. “Let’s show that we are capable of growing and giving up this eternal battle between red and blue.”

“I’m therefore inviting Robert Abela to a discussion. He can choose the time, place, and even the moderator if he wants, and he’ll find there because I’m not afraid to discuss ideas for the good of the nation.”