Bernard Grech Challenges Robert Abela To A Debate And Tells Him He Can Even Select Moderator
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has publicly challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela to a debate, telling him he can even select whichever moderator he likes.
“We need a mature discussion on the choices people face,” Grech told a PN rally at the Fosos last night. “Let’s show that we are capable of growing and giving up this eternal battle between red and blue.”
“I’m therefore inviting Robert Abela to a discussion. He can choose the time, place, and even the moderator if he wants, and he’ll find there because I’m not afraid to discuss ideas for the good of the nation.”
“Instead of copying the PN, come and discuss with us. I’m sure you’ll learn something and we’re ready to learn something from you as well.”
Abela has yet to appear in a single political debate since he was elected Prime Minister in January 2020, ignoring requests by both Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia.
Recently, Grech invited ONE TV journalist Colin Deguara to interview him at the Fosos and used the occasion to call out Abela for only accepting interviews with his own party media station.
