Bernard Grech Doubles Down On Willingness To Give Yorgen Fenech Clemency If Needs Be ‘For The Whole Truth To Come Out’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has reiterated his willingness to offer Yorgen Fenech some kind of clemency if that’s what it takes for “the whole truth to come out”.

Grech has faced quite a bit of criticism since passing that remark last Saturday, and was challenged about it on the TV show Xtra yesterday, with host Saviour Balzan pointing out that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family has expressed skepticism on further pardons.

“I respect the opinion of the Caruana Galizia family, and there’s no doubt that they have a lot of facts in their hands which they investigated,” Grech responded. “However, I have always been consistent here. I always said that I want the full truth to come out in all cases because the people have a right to the full truth in every case.”

“When I was asked if I’ll offer advice to give [Yorgen Fenech] a pardon, my response was that if it emerges that other people were involved [in the Caruana Galizia murder] and that Fenech must be given some kind of pardon, then it must be given to ensure the full truth comes out.”

“It’s certainly not right for someone to try and stop the truth from coming out, not only in this case but in every case. Pardons have been given when the police deemed them necessary to ensure a case continues progressing, such as what happened with Melvin Theuma.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has criticised Grech for his comments, warning they risk encouraging Fenech to request a pardon, having failed on the first time of asking.

Melvin Theuma has been given a pardon in return for information on the murder, while suspected hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio recently asked for a pardon in return for revealing all they know about the assassination. Alfred Degiorgio said he is ready to implicate a former minister as a mastermind.

Meanwhile, their associate Vince Muscat pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 15 years prison, shortly after receiving a pardon for his role in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

