Bernard Grech Is The Sole Candidate To Contest PN Leadership

Bernard Grech is the sole candidate to contest Nationalist Party leadership after applications for the role have officially closed.

The call for applications reached its end on Saturday at noon. And now, all that remains is for Grech to be confirmed as PN leader once the next general council is held.

The confirmation will follow a due diligence process and will lead to a council vote determined by a simple majority.

Grech took over PN leadership in October 2020, taking over from Adrian Delia after garnering 69.3% of internal party votes.

