Bernard Grech: Only A PN Government Can Improve Malta’s International Image

Malta’s international image can only improve if the Nationalist Party is voted into government, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has insisted.

“Malta is much better than those people who thought they had a right to take control of everything, and the quicker we overcome the negative international image we’ve obtained the better,” Grech told a political activity in Valletta this morning. “However, we must also understand how we got to this point.”

“Not only were there serious shortcomings by some people, but they were sheltered by the entire PL parliamentary group, who spent years voting against motions filed the Opposition.”

This was a reference to failed no-confidence motions in former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, the latter of whom has now been charged with money laundering, corruption and other charges.

“Not only did they err but they persisted in their mistakes. Making a mistake is normal and human, but persisting in those mistakes is diabolical. It’s easy for the Prime Minister to come out now and say he’s doing his utmost to arrange problems, but the people who persisted in their mistakes and continued causing damage can never be the same people to solve those problems.”

“Therefore, to improve our international image, we definitely need a different team of people, we definitely need a different party. Until that time comes, the Opposition will continue offering its service so that we can start improving our image as soon as possible.”

Grech urged the people of Malta, institutions, businesses and social partners to come together against corruption, describing the current national situation as the “moment of proof”.

“We’ve all come together during the pandemic because we realise what the solution is, and the same should apply for corruption.”

Which party will you be voting for at the next general election?