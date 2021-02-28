Bernard Grech Warns Of Vaccine Abuse And Calls Out Minister For Personally Signing Inoculation Letters

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has warned that certain people close to circles of power may be receiving unfair priority in the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“I hope this isn’t true, but if it is I urge the government to take action to stop people from getting an unfair advantage,” Grech told a PN rally in Żabbar this morning. “Let’s make sure no one is being prioritised because of who their contacts are because they’re close to a minister or a circle of power.”

Grech questioned why people who work in certain public administration jobs which don’t require much direct contact with people have already been vaccinated when around a third of 80-84-year-olds haven’t yet received their jab.

“Why aren’t we prioritising people who are at vulnerable age? Some of them haven’t even yet received an invitation to get vaccinated.”