Bernard Grech Warns Of Vaccine Abuse And Calls Out Minister For Personally Signing Inoculation Letters
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has warned that certain people close to circles of power may be receiving unfair priority in the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
“I hope this isn’t true, but if it is I urge the government to take action to stop people from getting an unfair advantage,” Grech told a PN rally in Żabbar this morning. “Let’s make sure no one is being prioritised because of who their contacts are because they’re close to a minister or a circle of power.”
Grech questioned why people who work in certain public administration jobs which don’t require much direct contact with people have already been vaccinated when around a third of 80-84-year-olds haven’t yet received their jab.
“Why aren’t we prioritising people who are at vulnerable age? Some of them haven’t even yet received an invitation to get vaccinated.”
Pre-empting a response by the government that he’s politicising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Grech turned his focus to Health Minister Chris Fearne.
“Let me tell you who’s using the vaccinations for political mileage – the Health Minister, who is personally sending people letters with his signature on it, telling people where and when they should get vaccinated.”
“Why should it be the Minister? Vaccinations are being carried out by hospitals and the ministry, not by the minister – the minister shouldn’t interfere. Politicians shouldn’t use the vaccine to gain political mileage.”
He urged the government to be fully transparent with its vaccination campaign, warning information obscurity is “unacceptable” when it comes to public health.
“Health workers are warning us that our healthcare system is close to collapse, so action must be taken. We need a faster vaccine rollout that is honest with its own shortcomings. This is exhausting our front-liners and patients alike.”
