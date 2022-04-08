Clyde Puli Calls Out PN’s ‘Self-Flagellation’ Strategy And Sounds Warning Against Superficial Change

Former PN MP and former PN secretary-general Clyde Puli has criticised his party’s approach to its own past since losing the 2013 general election. “Cries for change within the PN grew after the 2013 election, and at points this resulted in the discarding of its ow political legacy, unlike the PL which continuously acknowledges and glorifies the personalities and history which made it what it is,” Puli wrote. “The PN consciously grew scared of associating itself with its own past as though it had something to be ashamed of, like a murderer or a thief. It reached a ridiculous stage where it didn’t even defend attacks on its past and recent past, consequently allowing those who had an interest in rewriting the PN’s history to do so.”

“This made it harder for the PN to come off as the natural party on the economy, education, health and other issues.”

Puli said that this cry of renewal included a demand to sweep out the “old faces”, which intensified after the 2017 election even though barely any PN MPs (including himself) had by then spent more than a single legislature in Cabinet.

“Meanwhile, the majority of government MPs had started serving their second or third term as ministers and kept selling themselves as a new government without any self-flagellation exercise.” He said that this cry for change culminated in Adrian Delia’s election as PN leader, a period which “went in a direction it should never have gone in”, and eventually the election of Bernard Grech, another new face to the party. However, surveys kept showing a huge gap between the PL and PN. Puli, who dropped out of the election race shortly after the whistle was blown, warned that the party completely sidelined experienced MPs during the 2022 campaign, a strategy that risked giving off the impression that these politicians were “toxic or expired”. “Seeing as many PN supporters were made to believe that renewal would be the winning formula, the first PN candidates to get elected on every district but the 2nd and the 3rd (both of which were won by Stephen Spiteri) were those who didn’t contest the 2017 election.” Nine MPs elected in 2017 lost their seats, along with 12 who didn’t contest the election for various reasons, but the party lost some 12,000 votes. Puli said that while some of the new MPs have serious potential, the PN should discuss in depth exactly how it wants to renew itself.

PN leader Bernard Grech

“If the things and people that need to be changed aren’t, then the PN will stagnate. If renewal means more smiles and claps on the back but less substance and experience, the party will get poorer.” “If renewal is purely cosmetic, with a change of faces and that’s it, it will only be superficial change. If renewal doesn’t result in a change in attitude, then things will remain the same. If renewal means a change in the party’s basic principles, it will be the metamorphosis from authenticity to falsehood.” “On a practical level, what does it matter to voters if the party it voted for wins an election when that party is constrained to do what others believe in and not what its own voters believe in?” How do you think the PN should respond to its latest electoral trashing?