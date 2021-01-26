‘Cowboys Only Exist In The Wild West’: Adrian Delia Explains Why Miriam Pace Public Inquiry Is Necessary

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has warned that the Prime Minister’s explanation for refusing a public inquiry into the tragic death of Miriam Pace is completely illogical.

Robert Abela has claimed a public inquiry will create conflict with a separate court case against four men who have been charged with the involuntary homicide of Pace, who died last year when her home collapsed due to works at a nearby excavation site.

However, Delia noted in Parliament yesterday that a public inquiry won’t seek to establish criminal guilt, but whether government institutions did their job properly when regulating the construction site and whether processes should be improved.

“It’s almost as though the Prime Minister is acting as judge and jury. He says that cowboys, and not the government, are to blame, but cowboys only operate in the Wild West.”

“The Prime Minister must understand, and I think he does, that the perceived impunity of a few people isn’t created in a vacuum. It comes about because the government gives the impression that it’s normal and acceptable behaviour, and this is why it wants to avoid a public inquiry.”

An expert panel was appointed by Abela to introduce reform to the industry. They warned that the sector, and in particular excavation works, was “playing Russian roulette” with people’s lives.

Delia first requested a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Pace’s death last April, when he was still PN leader, along with fellow PN MPs Claudio Grech and Robert Cutajar.

Pace’s family has repeatedly called for a public inquiry into the case.

