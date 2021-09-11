DF Advocates Issues Right Of Reply After Reports Of Police Raid For VGH Files

DF Advocates has issued a right of reply following Lovin Malta’s report on high-profile lawyer Kevin Deguara, who was raided by Police regarding files related to VGH.

The reply reads as follows:

“We refer to the blog post uploaded by Mr Manuel Delia on his website earlier today the 11.09.2021 titled ‘VGH Inquiry: raids reported’.

In the light of the wrongful and malicious inferences and allegations put forward by Mr Delia in the said blog post aimed at impinging on the integrity of the lawyers within our firm in the exercise of their profession, we found it necessary to issue a statement on the matter.

At the outset we hereby clarify that no lawyer within our firm is involved in, or is the subject of, the investigation. The Magisterial inquiry referred to by Mr Delia does not relate to, nor does it involve, any lawyer within our law firm personally. As mentioned by Mr Delia, such Magisterial inquiry seems to relate to a past client of the firm in connection with the Hospital Concession. Whilst our lawyer-client privilege impedes us from providing further details, we strongly rebut and refute any allegations put forward by Mr Delia in our respect. It is indeed most disconcerting to find ourselves to be the subject of a blog post full of malicious inferences, reporting factually incorrect information and making prejudicial allegations against our firm. Our involvement in the Hospital Concession was solely and purely that of legal advisors to the companies forming part of the VGH group, just like our colleagues from other reputable law firms and financial advisors who were somehow or other providing their professional advice on this project, either for VGH or for the Government.

DF Advocates also categorically refutes any allegation that the law firm, or any lawyers within, have or ever had any involvement, link or ever acted in any way, form or capacity, including that of legal advisors, for Keith Schembri and/or any of his business interests.”

What do you make of this?