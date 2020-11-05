‘Divided States Of America’: Malta’s Foreign Minister Weighs In On Divisive US Presidential Election

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has weighed in on the drawn-out United States presidential election, highlighting the great partisanship rift that has led to several holes in the fabric of American society.

“There is a division in American society, so much so that there are some who are calling it the Divided States of America,” he said on Facebook.

“Americans have become so partisan and divided fighting over politics that there has been an increase in broken marriages and family fights, neighbours no longer speak to each other and even religious associations have split up because they can no longer work together,” he continued.

Bartolo was referencing the work of Lilliana Mason, a professor at the University of Maryland, who penned a book on political polarisation titled “Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity”.

While bipartisanship has always been a part of the US political landscape, the divide has become more evident over this election where two incredibly polarising figures are toe-to-toe for a shot at the top spot.

A byproduct of which has been a sense of tension and uneasiness amongst the American people with stores around the country boarding up in case of political unrest following the announcement of the results.