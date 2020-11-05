‘Divided States Of America’: Malta’s Foreign Minister Weighs In On Divisive US Presidential Election
Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has weighed in on the drawn-out United States presidential election, highlighting the great partisanship rift that has led to several holes in the fabric of American society.
“There is a division in American society, so much so that there are some who are calling it the Divided States of America,” he said on Facebook.
“Americans have become so partisan and divided fighting over politics that there has been an increase in broken marriages and family fights, neighbours no longer speak to each other and even religious associations have split up because they can no longer work together,” he continued.
Bartolo was referencing the work of Lilliana Mason, a professor at the University of Maryland, who penned a book on political polarisation titled “Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity”.
While bipartisanship has always been a part of the US political landscape, the divide has become more evident over this election where two incredibly polarising figures are toe-to-toe for a shot at the top spot.
A byproduct of which has been a sense of tension and uneasiness amongst the American people with stores around the country boarding up in case of political unrest following the announcement of the results.
“There are great differences of privilege and poverty, communities with a strong economy and communities without jobs and without a future, great inequality in the distribution of wealth in the richest country in the world that leaves more than 38 million people dead,” he continued.
With votes still being counted, the outcome of the presidential election is too close to call.
Yet, President Trump was quick to address a crowd at the White House claiming an early victory while challenger Joe Biden has cautiously hinted at the potential of winning.
The issue of mail-in votes has also come to the forefront with President Trump calling an end to the vote and threatening and instigating, legal action to do whatever it takes to stop Biden from winning.
And in true Trump fashion, his antics have made their way to social media to his millions of followers.
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
“Columnist Thomas Friedman says that Facebook and Twitter have become great machines that are destroying American democracy because they are destroying every sense of truth and trust,” Bartolo continued.
“He says that it is good that social media has given voice to the voiceless but now everyone has the chance to write without taking into consideration the truth, the facts and distinguishing between truth and lies.”
“Everyone creates the story they want to hear and believes it regardless of the facts.”
Biden and Trump are neck-to-neck with Biden leading the electoral college 253 – 213. A total of 270 points are needed to win.
However, some media houses, including AP and Fox News, have already called Arizona in Biden’s favour, putting him tantalisingly close at 264.
As it stands, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia are still counting their votes, the outcome of which could tip the scale either way.
Tag someone who agrees with Evarist Bartolo