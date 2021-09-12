Election Will Be Choice Between Austerity And Progressive Economic Policies, Robert Abela Says
Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the upcoming general election as one that will give people a choice between progressive economic policies and a return to the politics of austerity.
Interviewed on ONE this morning, Abela hailed the COVID-19 voucher scheme, which was recently extended to the end of October, noting that they injected €2.6 million into the economy last week alone.
“No matter what the Opposition says, Malta is recovering well from the economic shock of the pandemic because we believed in progressive economic policies instead of resorting to the politics of austerity of the past,” he said.
“When we analysed our experience managing public funds over the past eight years, it was the natural choice.”
Abela claimed that Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s recent warning that the government is splashing public funds betrays an inner belief within the PN in favour of fiscal austerity, a stance it had adopted in government during the 2008 financial crisis.
“People have a choice between a party which adopts progressive economic policies and a party which is sending out a clear message that it is still in favour of austerity, despite being in opposition where it has the luxury of criticising but not taking decisions.”
The Prime Minister cited statistics showing that Malta created 9,000 new jobs during the pandemic, with unemployment reaching an all-time low, and figures indicating that airport traffic, the property market and the manufacturing industry all registered growth over the past 12 months.
He also said that on average, a financial services job is created every day, despite warnings from the Opposition of an exodus within the industry in the wake of Malta’s greylisting.
Do you agree with the Prime Minister’s assessment?