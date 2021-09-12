Election Will Be Choice Between Austerity And Progressive Economic Policies, Robert Abela Says

Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the upcoming general election as one that will give people a choice between progressive economic policies and a return to the politics of austerity.

Interviewed on ONE this morning, Abela hailed the COVID-19 voucher scheme, which was recently extended to the end of October, noting that they injected €2.6 million into the economy last week alone.

“No matter what the Opposition says, Malta is recovering well from the economic shock of the pandemic because we believed in progressive economic policies instead of resorting to the politics of austerity of the past,” he said.

“When we analysed our experience managing public funds over the past eight years, it was the natural choice.”