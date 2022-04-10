Evarist Bartolo Says He Didn’t Get Elected Because Focus On Foreign Affairs Job Kept Him Away From Voters
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said he failed to get elected to Parliament because the intense focus he gave his job pulled him away from people on the ground.
“I still hoped to be elected, but I knew it was difficult this time,” Bartolo, who had served in seven legislatures prior to the 2022 election, said in an interview with Times of Malta.
“First of all, I recently gave people the impression I would not run for re-election. But what really set me back was that I lost much of my usual contact with people, because I spent most of the past two years focusing almost exclusively on international relations.”
“The pandemic halted most foreign affairs appointments around the world, and I took the opportunity to ask for meetings with foreign diplomats.”
With these diplomats having less work on their plate, Bartolo said he was aware that Malta had the opportunity to secure meetings it would have been unlikely to hold otherwise. However, the other side of the coin was that he had far less time to speak to his own constituents.
“I travelled a lot around the world, and that pulled me apart from my constituents, who want and need their politicians to be close to them,” he said.
“I did some of that towards the end of the campaign but it was too little, too late. I was so invested in international relations before the election that I used to joke around, saying that I had a better chance of getting elected from Morocco, Kosovo and Libya, than from my districts in Malta.”
He dismissed suggestions that he didn’t get elected because he didn’t promise as many favours as his other PL competitors.
“I have contested eight elections since 1992 and I got elected in two districts in each one, except this one,” Bartolo sad. “And I never promised fridges or microwave ovens, and I kept my coffee mornings and events to a minimum. I would simply knock on doors all year round. So, it’s not true.”
Cover photo: Evarist Bartolo. ina meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Do you think Evarist Bartolo deserved another term in Parliament?