Evarist Bartolo Says He Didn’t Get Elected Because Focus On Foreign Affairs Job Kept Him Away From Voters

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said he failed to get elected to Parliament because the intense focus he gave his job pulled him away from people on the ground.

“I still hoped to be elected, but I knew it was difficult this time,” Bartolo, who had served in seven legislatures prior to the 2022 election, said in an interview with Times of Malta.

“First of all, I recently gave people the impression I would not run for re-election. But what really set me back was that I lost much of my usual contact with people, because I spent most of the past two years focusing almost exclusively on international relations.”

“The pandemic halted most foreign affairs appointments around the world, and I took the opportunity to ask for meetings with foreign diplomats.”

With these diplomats having less work on their plate, Bartolo said he was aware that Malta had the opportunity to secure meetings it would have been unlikely to hold otherwise. However, the other side of the coin was that he had far less time to speak to his own constituents.