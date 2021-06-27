FATF Greylisting ‘Tort Tal-Labour’ And Only PN Can Get Malta Out Of Crisis, Bernard Grech Insists

Malta must elect the Nationalist Party to government if the country is to emerge from the crisis brought about by its FATF greylisting, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has insisted.

Interviewed on NET, Grech warned that the PL government is to blame for the FATF losing trust in Malta to the point that it ended up greylisting the island.

To back up his argument, he highlighted Abela’s defence of the ElectroGas power station contract and his appointment of Edward Scicluna as Central Bank Governor despite the former Finance Minister being under police investigation for his role in the Vitals hospital contract.

“There is no quick-fix solution to this problem,” he said. “[Prime Minister] Robert Abela and [Finance Minister] Clyde Caruana are insisting that we will emerge quickly but then Caruana is also saying that it’s unrealistic to expect [whitelisting] by October.”