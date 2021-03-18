Former Eurovision Singer Julie Zahra To Contest Election With Nationalist Party 

Afterward, she moved to England to continue her music studies and teach performing arts at Newcastle College.

Zahra had represented Malta as one half of the ‘Julie and Ludwig’ duo, singing ‘On Again… Off Again’ and finishing in 12th place.

Julie Zahra, a singer who represented Malta at the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest, will contest the upcoming general election with the Nationalist Party.

“Living abroad gives you a different perspective and I kept a close on eye on what was happening in Malta, such as developments in the education sector,” she told Lovin Malta.

Zahra moved back to Malta a few years ago and works as a music teacher. She has also taught social studies at secondary school, having a university degree in sociology.

She said she has been interested in politics for several years, particularly in fields such as equality, education, social justice, and family rights.

Asked why she chose to contest with the PN, Zahra said she’s always been a Nationalist supporter and that the party’s ideologies and views match her own.

“Having someone a bit fresh might make a difference… it’s exciting.”

Zahra is set to contest the first and fourth districts and will become the third former Eurovision singer to put their name forward as a candidate.

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg had represented Malta in 2000 with ‘Desire’, while Labour candidate Lynn Faure Chircop had contested in 2003 with ‘To Dream Again’.

Do you think Julie Zahra will make a good MP?