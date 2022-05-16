Franco Debono Urges Zelenskyy To Reflect On ‘Neutrality Lesson Malta’s Parliament Taught Him’

Following Volodmyr Zelenskyy’s recent address to the Maltese Parliament, former MP Franco Debono said the Ukrainian President would do well to reflect on the “lessons on neutrality” he received that day.

“The greatest present the Maltese Parliament gave Zelenskyy was the golden declarations about how neutrality is a very good attitude for a country to adopt to avoid entering into trouble, conflict and war,” Debono said.

“Zelenskyy heard a lot about neutrality in the Maltese Parliament and he would do well to chew on what was said.”

“Although Malta is a sovereign country and has every right to join NATO, it has always chosen not to so as to avoid trouble.”