Franco Debono Uses Restaurant Analogy To Depict PN’s Persistent Electoral Struggles   

“The restaurant kept on losing clients and the owner started losing his mind and replaced two more waiters because the chef and manager refused to leave. Many more waiters came and left but it was all for nothing,” he said.

Debono compared the PN to a restaurant that was losing clients due to the arrogance of its chef and manager but responded by replacing two of its waiters.

As the PN continues to soul-search in the wake of a third consecutive electoral trashing, a former MP has used a struggling restaurant analogy to portray where he believes the party’s true problems lie.

In Debono’s analogy, the owner eventually sold the restaurant, and the business changed hands multiple times more, but the same chef and manager “continued manoeuvring behind the scenes”.

“The owner should make sure that the change is real; if you want to get rid of a cobweb, you need to find the spiders. The chef and manager were fine with destroying the restaurant just so long as they remained in charge. A really sad story,” he said.

Under Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil and Bernard Grech, the PN lost the last three general elections by a huge margin. Unlike his predecessors, Grech refused to step down, with the PN yesterday kickstarting an internal process to determine whether he will remain leader or not.

Debono, who has in the past been touted as a potential future PN leader, stood up for Grech in the wake of the PN’s defeat, praising him for leading a “moderate, balanced and insult-free” campaign and stating he isn’t to blame for the result.

Do you think Bernard Grech should remain PN leader?