Franco Debono Warns Raising MPs’ Salaries Won’t Attract Better Politicians

Criminal lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono has come out against the argument that raising MPs’ salaries will attract better politicians and discourage corrupt practices. “I never agreed with the argument that we must raise the honoraria of MPs to attract good MPs and prevent them falling into temptation of dipping their fingers into places they shouldn’t,” Debono wrote, describing the argument as fallacious on three counts. “First of all, there’s no guarantee that those who dip their fingers because their honorarium is low won’t do the same if it increases. Secondly, those who truly have something to offer in politics and who truly enter politics to lend a contribution won’t stay looking at their honoraria.”

“Thirdly, if a person is valid for Parliament they’d likely have been successful in their lives, have a comfortable salary and won’t need to wait for their honorarium. If you did nothing in your life, what contribution can you give in Parliament?” Debono argued that proponents of the argument that MPs’ salaries must increase don’t understand that genuine politicians enter the field to help the country and improve people’s lives, not to receive an honorarium. “A good example is [PN MP] Claudio Grech, who doesn’t even take his honorarium but who dedicates it to social projects. If the honoraria should increase, then let it increase, but it shouldn’t be increased to attract better people or to clamp down on abuse. Those are ridiculous arguments. In politics, we need people who are ready to give, not people who want to take!” A 2016 study by Euronews found that Malta’s MPs are the lowest paid in the EU when compared to the country’s average salary. However, this is offset by the fact that the country also has the highest number of MPs per capita in the EU.