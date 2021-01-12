Gavin Gulia Returns To Parliament As Labour MP After Triumphing In Casual Election

Gavin Gulia has returned to Parliament after seven years following a victory at a casual election held today.

Gulia served as a Labour MP between 1996 and 2013, and was parliamentary secretary for the self-employed and Justice Minister under Prime Minister Alfred Sant.

He currently works as the chairperson of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Gulia triumphed over candidates Charles Azzopardi and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando in a casual election that was called following the resignation of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

On the first count, Gulia received 1,486 votes, with Azzopardi receiving 1,028 and Pullicino Orlando receiving 1,479. Azzopardi was then eliminated and his votes distributed among the other two candidates, with Gulia receiving 2,216 and Pullicino Orlando 1,750.

