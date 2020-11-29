Give Gozitans Referendum On Malta-Gozo Tunnel, Bernard Grech Proposes

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called for a Gozitan referendum on the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel, suggesting that public opinion on Malta’s sister island could have turned against the project in recent years.

“We now know that despite Gozitan public opinion being in favour of the tunnel a few years ago, many Gozitans no longer agree with it,” Grech told a political rally in Mġarr.

“However, the PN is obliged to do things properly and take an informed decision after analysing studies carried out by independent experts who can paint a clear and honest picture about the tunnel.”

“These studies must then be explained and a decision will be taken. If needs be, we could hold a referendum among Gozitans to decide what to do with the tunnel.”

Although he didn’t take a personal stance in favour or against the tunnel, Grech noted that the tunnel will be hugely expensive to create and maintain and that it will have a significant economic, social and environmental impact.

“We must be mature and responsible when taking these decisions, not speak to the crowds but act in the best interests of the people of Gozo. If there are alternatives to the tunnel that do less damage and help the people more, we should address them.”

The PN leader also used the occasion to propose an autonomous regional council for Gozo, independent from the central government and with executive powers of its own.

“Nationalist governments were never scared of giving up power and of putting its principles of solidarity into practice,” he said.

Do you think there should be a tunnel connecting Malta and Gozo?