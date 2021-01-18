‘Gvern Għan-Nies’ Outreach Launched As Robert Abela Urges His Team Not To Lose Touch With People

Malta’s government has embarked on a fresh outreach campaign aimed at ensuing its politicians remain directly in touch with people.

Prime Minister Robert Abela launched the ‘Gvern Għan-Nies’ campaign last Sunday, saying the government will “get closer” to communities, all while serving the COVID-19 health guidelines.

“It’s crucial to be amongst the people and I appeal all of you, especially Cabinet members, MPs and candidates, to be with the people to show how we believe we’re a government of the people. Don’t forget the people and don’t treat them carelessly.”