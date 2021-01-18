‘Gvern Għan-Nies’ Outreach Launched As Robert Abela Urges His Team Not To Lose Touch With People
Malta’s government has embarked on a fresh outreach campaign aimed at ensuing its politicians remain directly in touch with people.
Prime Minister Robert Abela launched the ‘Gvern Għan-Nies’ campaign last Sunday, saying the government will “get closer” to communities, all while serving the COVID-19 health guidelines.
“It’s crucial to be amongst the people and I appeal all of you, especially Cabinet members, MPs and candidates, to be with the people to show how we believe we’re a government of the people. Don’t forget the people and don’t treat them carelessly.”
This campaign comes a week after a MaltaToday survey showed the gap between Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech shrunk by 7.4% over the past month. Although the Prime Minister still leads by just over seven points, the rapid change in fortunes has certainly boosted hope within the Nationalist Party.
The ‘Gvern Għan-Nies’ campaign formally kicked off today, with a tasty announcement by the Home Affairs Ministry that a €3 million fund from local enforcement tickets has been set up, money which local councils can tap into by proposing projects to improve their localities.
This week, the government will also meet people in Gudja, Paola, Fgura, Santa Luċija, and Tarxien.
What do you make of this initiative?