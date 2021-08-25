‘Here To Stay’: Chris Fearne Confirms He Will Contest Next Election And Maybe Even The One After
Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has dispelled speculation about his political future, confirming he will contest the next general election and ideally the next one too.
Interviewed on ONE, Fearne confirmed he will contest the next election on the third and fourth districts, just as he did in 2017.
“I am here to stay,” he said with a chuckle. “I left my job as a surgeon to enter politics because I wanted to give a service and I will keep on giving this service so long as the people put their trust in me.”
Fearne did extremely well in the 2017 general election, obtaining more votes than any other candidate on both the third and fourth districts and winning just over 10,000 votes in total.
He contested the 2020 PL leadership election, losing out to Prime Minister Robert Abela, and a few months later was tasked with leading the national health services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recent interview with Times of Malta, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat confirmed that his wife Michelle had endorsed Abela over Fearne.
However, Fearne refused to comment on this, telling the press that the PL “chooses to focus on that which unites us”.