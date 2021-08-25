‘Here To Stay’: Chris Fearne Confirms He Will Contest Next Election And Maybe Even The One After

Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has dispelled speculation about his political future, confirming he will contest the next general election and ideally the next one too.

Interviewed on ONE, Fearne confirmed he will contest the next election on the third and fourth districts, just as he did in 2017.

“I am here to stay,” he said with a chuckle. “I left my job as a surgeon to enter politics because I wanted to give a service and I will keep on giving this service so long as the people put their trust in me.”