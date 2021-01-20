Here’s The Entire List Of Bernard Grech’s New Shadow Cabinet Post-Reshuffle

Three months since taking on the PN leadership and after a few days of negotiations, Bernard Grech has finally announced his Shadow Cabinet.

Here is the full list:

Opposition Leader: Bernard Grech

Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs and Spokesperson For Inclusion and Quality of Life: David Agius

Deputy Leader for Party Affairs and Spokesperson for Tourism: Robert Arrigo

Whip and Spokesperson for the Environment and Climate Change: Robert Cutajar

Parliamentary Group Secretary and Spokesperson for Justice: Karol Aquilina

Deputy Whip and Spokesperson for EU Funds and NGOs: Kevin Cutajar:

Deputy Whip and Spokesperson for Local Governance, National Heritage and Youth: Karl Gouder

Deputy Speaker and Spokesperson for Social Policy and Families: Claudette Buttigieg

Spokesperson for Employment, Training, Competitiveness and Enterprise: Jason Azzopardi

Spokesperson for Social and Affordable Accommodation and the Fight Against Poverty: Ivan Bartolo

Spokesperson for Transport and Infrastructure: Toni Bezzina

Spokesperson for Water Policy, Energy and Sustainable Development: Ryan Callus

Spokesperson for Human Rights and Good Governance: Therese Comodini Cachia

Spokesperson for Finance: Mario de Marco

Spokesperson for Economic Development and Industry: Kristy Debono

Spokesperson for the Elderly and Community Care: Maria Deguara

Spokesperson for Constitutional Reform, Social Dialogue and National Broadcasting: Joe Ellis

Spokesperson for Home Affairs, National Security and Citizenship: Beppe Fenech Adami

Spokesperson for Mental Health and Animal Rights: Mario Galea

Spokesperson for Political Renewal, Research and Innovation: Claudio Grech

Spokesperson for Foreign and EU Affairs: Carm Mifsud Bonnici

Spokesperson for Education and Sport: Clyde Puli

Spokesperson for Gozo: Chris Said

Spokesperson for Planning and the Construction Industry: Hermann Schiavone

Spokesperson for Health and Responding to the Pandemic : Stephen Spiteri

Spokesperson for the Green Economy and Capital Projects: David Thake

Spokesperson for Agriculture, Fisheries and Small Businesses: Edwin Vassallo

Former PN leader Adrian Delia decided not to shadow a particular portfolio.

What do you make of Bernard Grech’s Shadow Cabinet?