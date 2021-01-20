Here’s The Entire List Of Bernard Grech’s New Shadow Cabinet Post-Reshuffle
Three months since taking on the PN leadership and after a few days of negotiations, Bernard Grech has finally announced his Shadow Cabinet.
Here is the full list:
Opposition Leader: Bernard Grech
Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs and Spokesperson For Inclusion and Quality of Life: David Agius
Deputy Leader for Party Affairs and Spokesperson for Tourism: Robert Arrigo
Whip and Spokesperson for the Environment and Climate Change: Robert Cutajar
Parliamentary Group Secretary and Spokesperson for Justice: Karol Aquilina
Deputy Whip and Spokesperson for EU Funds and NGOs: Kevin Cutajar:
Deputy Whip and Spokesperson for Local Governance, National Heritage and Youth: Karl Gouder
Deputy Speaker and Spokesperson for Social Policy and Families: Claudette Buttigieg
Spokesperson for Employment, Training, Competitiveness and Enterprise: Jason Azzopardi
Spokesperson for Social and Affordable Accommodation and the Fight Against Poverty: Ivan Bartolo
Spokesperson for Transport and Infrastructure: Toni Bezzina
Spokesperson for Water Policy, Energy and Sustainable Development: Ryan Callus
Spokesperson for Human Rights and Good Governance: Therese Comodini Cachia
Spokesperson for Finance: Mario de Marco
Spokesperson for Economic Development and Industry: Kristy Debono
Spokesperson for the Elderly and Community Care: Maria Deguara
Spokesperson for Constitutional Reform, Social Dialogue and National Broadcasting: Joe Ellis
Spokesperson for Home Affairs, National Security and Citizenship: Beppe Fenech Adami
Spokesperson for Mental Health and Animal Rights: Mario Galea
Spokesperson for Political Renewal, Research and Innovation: Claudio Grech
Spokesperson for Foreign and EU Affairs: Carm Mifsud Bonnici
Spokesperson for Education and Sport: Clyde Puli
Spokesperson for Gozo: Chris Said
Spokesperson for Planning and the Construction Industry: Hermann Schiavone
Spokesperson for Health and Responding to the Pandemic : Stephen Spiteri
Spokesperson for the Green Economy and Capital Projects: David Thake
Spokesperson for Agriculture, Fisheries and Small Businesses: Edwin Vassallo
Former PN leader Adrian Delia decided not to shadow a particular portfolio.
