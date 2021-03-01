I Don’t Entertain Orders From PM, Bernard Grech Says After Abela Tells Him To Take Action Against Five PN MPs

Bernard Grech, the Nationalist Party leader, has clapped back at the Prime Minister after he advised the PN leader to take action against five of his MPs.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a PN spokesperson said that “the Leader of the Opposition does not entertain orders, let alone coming from someone who is scared to decide himself.”

The response comes after Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar resigned from her role following allegations that she accepted over €50,000 for brokering an Mdina property deal for Yorgen Fenech.

In his weekend political address, Robert Abela praised Cutajar for showing the strength to resign as an ethics probe investigates the claims against her, and took the opportunity to challenge Grech to take action over some of his own MPs, naming Adrian Delia, Jason Azzopardi, Stephen Spiteri, Kristy Debono, and Hermann Schiavone.

“Despite serious allegations against them, [Grech] has done nothing against them and he won’t do so because he doesn’t have the authority,” Abela told a political activity in Rabat this morning.

Following Abela’s challenge, former PN leader Adrian Delia issues his own response, challenging Abela or any of his representatives to a public debate.

What do you think of Grech’s response?