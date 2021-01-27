I Won’t Allow A Few Contractors To Cast A Shadow Over The Rest, Minister Aaron Farrugia Says

Contractors are by and large responsible people but their image is being tarnished by a handful of unruly ones, Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has argued.

“When I had said that I want to change the narrative of the construction industry, I was certain of what I was saying and in fact I’m even more convinced now,” Farrugia said in Parliament at the end of a debate to set up a new Construction Authority.

“Some people had misunderstood me or misquoted me, but when I said I’m not comfortable with the current narrative because of the negative connotations around it, I didn’t mean that I’d carry out a magic trick or an expensive and intelligent PR campaign, but that I’d carry out reforms without leaving victims in my wake for my own political gain.”

“Reforms must take place hand in hand with construction stakeholders and not behind their back; we don’t want to shock the industry.”

Farrugia praised the Malta Developers’ Association for launching a Safer Neighbourhood Scheme, which obliges MDA members to pay their neighbours’ architect fees if they hire one to scrutinise the project.

This scheme will now become mandatory for all developers and overseen by the new Construction Authority.