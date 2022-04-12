I Won’t Stop Till PN Is In Power, Eve Borg Bonello Says After Election To Parliament

Eve Borg Bonello has thanked the public for electing her as the youngest MP in Maltese history, pledging not to stop working until the Nationalist Party is in government.

“Thank you, to everyone who believed in our message of hope, our message of justice, our fight for a greener Malta in a 40-day campaign,” Borg Bonello said.

“Thank you for entrusting me to be the youngest Member of Parliament in our islands and beyond. I’ll work till you’re proud, I won’t stop till Partit Nazzjonalista is in government, I won’t stop till we’re proud of our country.”