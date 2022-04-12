I Won’t Stop Till PN Is In Power, Eve Borg Bonello Says After Election To Parliament
Eve Borg Bonello has thanked the public for electing her as the youngest MP in Maltese history, pledging not to stop working until the Nationalist Party is in government.
“Thank you, to everyone who believed in our message of hope, our message of justice, our fight for a greener Malta in a 40-day campaign,” Borg Bonello said.
“Thank you for entrusting me to be the youngest Member of Parliament in our islands and beyond. I’ll work till you’re proud, I won’t stop till Partit Nazzjonalista is in government, I won’t stop till we’re proud of our country.”
“I vow to remain close to each and every single one of you, for the representation that you deserve.”
Borg Bonello, an 18-year-old law student and president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart, was elected to Parliament via gender quota today.
Besides being Malta’s youngest ever MP, all indications show she is currently also the youngest MP in the world.
Borg Bonello will be interviewed live on Lovin Daily at around 5:30pm, following the daily news program.
