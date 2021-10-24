Ian Borg Plays Down Early Election Talk After Latest Front Page Story: ‘Our Term Lasts Till June’

Transport Minister Ian Borg has played down heightened speculation that a snap election will be called in the coming days, arguing that these rumours aren’t originating from the government.

Borg appeared on ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning to discuss stories published in the Sunday papers, including one on the front page of the Sunday Times of Malta that the Electoral Commission is drafting COVID-19 election protocols.

While the article could be interpreted as a sign that an election is imminent, Borg saw things differently.

“I don’t find it interesting and I’m surprised that it even ended up on the front page,” he said. “If the pandemic erupted two years ago and the Prime Minister has a right and an obligation to call an election within five years, one would understand that the Electoral Commission would have started thinking of these protocols a while ago.”