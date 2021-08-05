Matthew Caruana Galizia: ‘It’s Not Billboards We Care About, But That People Don’t Kill Our Mothers For Money’

Matthew Caruana Galizia has weighed in on the swathe of political billboards popping up all over Malta, warning that the country needed concrete action to ensure transparency and accountability on the islands, not childish political messaging.

Six billboards were erected yesterday by the Labour Party, in response to the two billboards that the Nationalist Party unveiled earlier this week on Tuesday. Both billboards were intended to take a dig at each respective party.

PN’s billboard features Edward Zammit Lewis mocking Labour supporters on messages found between him and Yorgen Fenech, where his reply to ‘Prosit Ministru’ was ‘Grazzi Gahan.’

On the other hand, PL’s billboard shows Jason Azzopardi exiting from Hilton Hotel and a message saying “Grazzi Yorgen,” with a reference to the Tomb of Christ in shot behind him.

Writing on Facebook, Caruana Galizia said: