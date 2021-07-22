I’ve Seen The Police’s Evidence Against John Dalli And It’s Crushing, Manuel Delia Says 

Journalist-activist Manuel Delia has revealed he’s privy to the evidence police had gathered against former European Commissioner John Dalli, describing it as “crushing”.

“In December 2012, six weeks after John Dalli’s dismissal in disgrace from the European Commission, the Malta police held evidence that John Dalli held several ‘informal meetings’ he was never supposed to have when as EU Commissioner he was piloting a new directive regulating smoking,” Delia wrote on his blog.

“At the time, manufacturers of a tobacco product cold snus were interested in an outcome favourable to their interests.”

“These ‘meetings’ included [Dalli’s former aide] Silvio Zammit who witnesses testified had solicited a €10 million bribe from lobbyists for the snus manufacturers, in exchange for John Dalli’s support for the outcome they were looking for.”

“Indeed, in December 2012 the Malta police separately charged Silvio Zammit for bribery and trading in influence.”

Dalli, a former Nationalist Minister, was forced to resign from his post as European Health Commissioner back in 2012, because of an investigation by the EU’s anti-fraud office OLAF into a complaint by a Swedish tobacco producer, which alleged that he had sought a payment to influence possible future legislation on tobacco products.

Delia said police investigations, which were led by then inspector (now police commissioner) Angelo Gafa had found that Dalli had repeatedly told OLAF he had no idea there had been a corruption investigation.

However, he said police also found evidence that Zammit had informed Dalli about the investigations well before Dalli spoke to OLAF, which would imply that Dalli had lied to the EU anti-fraud office.