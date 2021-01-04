Jason Azzopardi Asks Minister To Confirm Pilatus Bank Inquiry Has Concluded And Recommends Criminal Action

Shadow Justice Minister Jason Azzopardi has questioned Justice Minister Edward Zammit whether a magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank has concluded and recommends criminal action against a number of people.

“Can the Minister confirm whether the Attorney General received the inquiry document from the inquiring magistrate last December? Can he confirm whether the magistrate has recommended that the bank, the bank’s owners, the bank’s directors and the Money Laundering Reporting Officer be charged with money laundering?”

“Has he recommended that the FIAU and the MFSA be investigated for possibly breaking the law when they gave Pilatus a banking license and for criminal complicity by covering up Pilatus’ crimes?”

“Can he say why the government hasn’t yet requested the extradition to Malta of the people named by the magistrate?”

Magistrate Ian Farrugia launched his inquiry into potential criminality at Pilatus Bank in November 2018, reportedly a few days before its license was revoked by the European Central Bank.

Times of Malta reported last month that the inquiry has concluded and recommends criminal proceedings against a number of bank employees.