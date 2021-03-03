Jason Azzopardi Hits Back At ‘Immature’ Prime Minister After Abela Teases Him About Upcoming Story

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has said the truth is not on Robert Abela’s side after the Prime Minister warned that a “very serious” story about him will be revealed imminently. “I am definitely not aware, as he has falsely claimed, of any ‘story’ about me,” Azzopardi said. “The fact that he is threatening an Opposition MP in this desperate way indicates a very immature and insecure PM and shows that the truth is not on his side.” “The job of a serious Prime Minister is not to invent stories about an Opposition MP and leak them, but to ensure that the criminals sitting at his Cabinet table face the justice they deserve.”

Earlier today, Abela was questioned about Azzopardi’s recent claim in Parliament that civil service head Mario Cutajar had abused his power to force a tax official to resign through a bogus arrest back in 2013. The Prime Minister responded that Azzopardi only made this claim to deviate attention from an upcoming ‘very serious story’ which will prove his hypocrisy. “In the coming hours, Malta and Gozo will continue realising that Jason Azzopardi is the most hypocritical politician in the country,” Abela said. Both Cutajar and Peter Paul Zammit, who was police commissioner at the time, have denied Azzopardi’s allegation, with Zammit even calling for the removal of parliamentary privilege.

However, the MP noted that he repeated the allegations he made in Parliament on his Facebook page this morning, which would allow Cutajar and Zammit to take legal action against him. "I note that Robert Abela did not deny one iota of what I claimed in Parliament yesterday and which I repeated this morning publicly, about the frame up of an honest public official in April 2013 by Mario Cutajar, a frame up known to Dr Abela at that time since he was the victim's lawyer, rendered more heinous by the fact that Dr Abela continued to shower trust on Mario Cutajar as his Cabinet Secretary, thus continuing the cover up," he said.