Jason Azzopardi Makes Coy Freemasonry Reference As PN Files No Confidence Motion In Edward Zammit Lewis

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has strongly hinted that there may have been Masonic influences linked to the context of a 2019 PL press conference which has returned to the limelight following a Times of Malta report into chats between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. “Read this story well. Read it well. Note that the two brigands held a press conference in January 2019, shortly after a magistrate dismissed a request I had filed on behalf of Simon Busuttil and David Casa to open a magisterial inquiry into corruption,” Azzopardi wrote. “You have yet to find out what truly happened that day and a bit earlier. I swore on my parents’ graves, the most precious thing I have in this world, that I won’t be silent until you find out the scary truth behind this decision. Aprons don’t scare me.”

The reference to aprons (fradal) was a clear reference to the aprons traditionally worn by Freemasons. Azzopardi commented after Sunday Times of Malta reported that Zammit Lewis had texted Fenech a news article which reported on a press conference he had delivered with Robert Abela (back then just an MP) in January 2019 after a court dismissed former PN leader Simon Busuttil’s call to open a specific magisterial inquiry into 17 Black. Magistrate (now judge) Francesco Depasquale had already dismissed Busuttil’s request in May 2018, arguing that holding multiple investigations on the same case would amount to a waste of resources. Depasquale dismissed his request again in January 2019, stating that Busuttil was trying to resurrect a final decision. Following this decision, Zammit Lewis and Abela held a press conference at the PL headquarters in which they called out Busuttil for disrespecting the institutions and the rule of law. Meanwhile, the PN has announced it will file a motion of no confidence in Zammit Lewis and will ask the Speaker to urgently convene Parliament, which is currently in summer recess, to debate it.

PN leader Bernard Grech

“Instead of supporting former PN leader Simon Busuttil’s efforts to ensure an investigation into 17 Black, Zammit Lewis laughed at him and described him as a ‘threat to the rule of law’, all while he sent secret messages to Fenech to seek his approval,” the PN said. “He also told Fenech that PL voters are stupid and don’t seek political competence but rather ‘children and posers’.” “Just like Robert Abela, Zammit Lewis tries to present himself as the face of reforms when he is actually one of the people responsible for the state having created an environment of impunity that has led us to this present situation.” “This PN motion will be the first test for the PL parliamentary group to show with facts that they have learnt their lesson and are truly ready to work in the national interest.”