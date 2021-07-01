Jason Azzopardi Makes Legal Move To Force Minister To Face Criminals Accusing Him Of Bank Heist

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi is trying to get OPM minister Carmelo Abela to face off against three criminals who are accusing him of involvement in a notorious heist.

Abela had sued Azzopardi for libel over these claims, the PN MP has now asked the courts to allow brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat to be parties in the case.

This would mean that the minister’s libel case would not only be against Azzopardi, but against the three men who have also been convicted (Muscat) and charged (the Degiorgios) with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a court application filed by his lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, Azzopardi argued that the comments which Abela deemed libellous were based on declarations made by Muscat and the Degiorgios.

“They have paternity over what they wrote and said and they’re therefore best placed to substantiate what they wrote and said about Carmelo Abela,” he wrote.