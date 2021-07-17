Joe Giglio Elected To PN Executive As Mark Anthony Sammut Makes Comeback

Joe Giglio has been elected to the Nationalist Party’s executive committee, giving the renowned criminal lawyer a say in drafting party policy.

Giglio, whose name has often been floated in PN circles as a potential future leader, joins Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Julie Zahra, Roselyn Borg Knight, Francesca Zammit, Veronica Perici Calascione, Michela Dalli, Alex Perici Calascione, Mark Azzopardi, Michael Fenech Adami, new secretary general Michael Piccinino and his predecessor Francis Zammit Dimech.

Giglio received the most votes (1,042), followed by Piccinino (1,013), Perici Calascione (941), Zammit Dimech (879), and Mifsud Bonnici (845).

In a separate election, Mark Anthony Sammut was elected president of the PN General Council, two years after he resigned as Executive President in the wake of the party’s thrashing at the 2019 MEP and local council elections.

He would go on to help organise a confidence vote among PN councillors in then-leader Adrian Delia, which Delia won comfortably.

Sammut was confirmed with 79.2% of the vote and will succeed Ċensu Galea who was appointed President in February 2020.

