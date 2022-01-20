From Reuters To La Libre: Corruption Raid On Joseph Muscat’s Home Makes International Headlines

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat made international headlines following a police search that took place at his home yesterday. Among the entities who published the incident were Reuters, La Libre and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The latter, some may remember, awarded Muscat the ‘Man Of The Year‘ for organised crime and corruption in 2019.

1. Reuters

2. La Libre

3. The OCCRP

It didn’t end there. News companies within European neighbors Italy and even Switzerland published similar headlines earlier today with ‘Italpress’ and ‘Swissinfo Channel’ marking the event. An additional feature was given on ‘Corriere Di Malta’, an online newspaper whose target audience is Italians living in Malta.

4. Corriere di Malta: “Police blitz, the home of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat ransacked”

5. Italpress

6. Swissinfo Channel

The probe was part of a corruption investigation into Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH). Muscat said the police asked him for information related to money in “consultancy fees” he had received from Accutor AG, the Swiss company which had worked with Steward Healthcare, the company which purchased the hospital concession from VGH. In so far, Muscat maintains that none of the work he carried out with Accutor AG had anything to do with the hospital deal. Moreover, he blasted the police search as ‘theatrics’, serving solely as a means for ‘someone’ to send him a message. You can see what he had to say right here. What do you make of these headlines?

