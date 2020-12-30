Joseph Muscat: ‘I Will Keep Talking About Egrant Until I Take My Last Breath’ 

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he will never stop talking about the Egrant allegations and insisted that the “filthy lie” was the reason he called a snap election three years ago.

“It was a clear attempt to destabilise the country through a lie that everyone now realises was a lie,” Muscat said on the ONE TV programme Mija, which aired last night.

“In fact, the people who had promoted the lie back then don’t want to hear about it now. They’ll tell you ‘u iva, veru’ or that they don’t want to talk about now the magisterial inquiry’s over.”

“However, I will keep talking about this filthy lie that was forged against me, my wife and my family until I take my last breath.”

Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri recently testified in court that he and Muscat had been planning a snap election as early as February or March 2017.