Joseph Muscat Thought Trump Would Win Election And Theorises Why He Ended Up Losing  

Despite surveys indicating otherwise, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had expected Donald Trump to triumph at last year’s US presidential election.

“Many Americans don’t like admitting they vote for Trump but they end up voting for him anyway,” Muscat said on TVM’s L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last week during a show held to discuss new US President Joe Biden.

“It’s just like it was in Italy with [former Prime Minister] Silvio Berlusconi, who always performed better in elections than he did in surveys because some people didn’t like admitting they were going to vote for him. The same applied with Trump.”

Trump ended up losing to Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States last week.

Muscat blamed Trump’s defeat on two aspects – both related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he described as a game changer.

“There couldn’t be an election campaign, and Joe Biden had to campaign from his basement without any rallies, and he basically let Trump campaign by himself.”

“If there had been a normal campaign, I think the results would have been different.”

Secondly, the former Maltese Prime Minister flagged a strategic error on Trump’s part when he discouraged people from voting through mail-in ballots by claiming that it leads to widespread fraud.

“Who knows how many hundreds of thousands of Republican votes were lost in places that were lost by a few thousand votes, people who couldn’t vote in person because they had COVID-19, were caught in bad weather or were stuck at work?”

“It’s not like Malta, when elections are a national holiday. Some people need to travel hundreds of miles to vote.”