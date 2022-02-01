Konrad Mizzi Calls In Sick Prior To Parliamentary Questioning

Konrad Mizzi has called in sick just one day before another Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing wherein he would be questioned by MPs on the Electrogas deal.

He informed the committee that he would be available to attend the hearing the following week, after having his routine follow-up tied to the treatment he had undergone last year.

An unfortunate incident that saw him miss another PAC hearing.

No stranger to controversy, he was expected to resume questioning on Wednesday, a process that has been ongoing since early November 2021.