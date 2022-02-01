Konrad Mizzi Calls In Sick Prior To Parliamentary Questioning
Konrad Mizzi has called in sick just one day before another Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing wherein he would be questioned by MPs on the Electrogas deal.
He informed the committee that he would be available to attend the hearing the following week, after having his routine follow-up tied to the treatment he had undergone last year.
An unfortunate incident that saw him miss another PAC hearing.
Konrad Mizzi is currently appearing in Parliament’s PAC in order to answer questions about the Electrogas contract.
The contract, which awarded the construction and operation of the power station to Electrogas, is being discussed by the committee, which has so far heard from several others who were involved in the process.
So far, he has failed to turn up four times.
He even stormed out of Parliament in last week’s hearing, refusing to answer PN MPs’ questions over his involvement in the Electrogas power station project.
Mizzi walked out of the hearing after asking Speaker Anglu Farrugia for a ruling on the way he was being treated during the committee meeting.
The Speaker called on MPs to conduct themselves respectfully and follow the etiquette expected of them during the hearing.
In a ruling, Farrugia said he had reviewed recent PAC hearings and found several instances when the members resorted to offensive comments.
However, he also acknowledged Mizzi responded in a similar fashion.
