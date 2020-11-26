Konrad Mizzi Refuses To Testify At Public Inquiry: ‘I Will Not Prostrate Myself In Front Of Political Assassins’

Former minister Konrad Mizzi has refused to testify at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, describing the proceedings there as a “charade”.

“This inquiry has deviated from its original purpose, and I am concerned that it is being used to pursue a purely political agenda,” Mizzi said. “This was meant to be an inquiry into a heinous crime; the murder of a journalist. No allegations were ever made about me in this context.”

“It does not make sense for me to testify in this public inquiry in front of two prominent Nationalist party politicians [a reference to Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, the lawyers of the Caruana Galizia family].”

“It is clear that their sole aim is to turn this into a Star Chamber, and trash the highly successful record of our Government. I understand the purpose, but will not be playing along with the charade.”

“Whilst welcoming any lawful investigation, I stress that this must be done in full compliance with the law. As a number of investigations are currently underway by various institutions, I have no choice but to wait for full disclosure by these institutions, in order for me to clear my name. I realise that some will have little sympathy, but I hope they will understand nevertheless that I am not duty-bound to prostate myself in front of my political assassins.”

“Every project and initiative I have led and been responsible for, was carried out in the best interest of the country. And I profoundly believe that the Maltese and Gozitan public’s lives have been improved by our work. Of course, I have regrets. But I would also reiterate that every initiative I led was supported enthusiastically by the Cabinet of Ministers.”

As Energy Minister, Mizzi spearheaded the Electrogas power station deal, which police suspect could have been a motive behind the journalist’s murder. Following the Montenegro wind farm scandal revelations last June, Mizzi was forced out of the Labour Party but stayed in Parliament as an independent MP.