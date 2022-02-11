Labour Is Being Ruined By ‘Brainless Idiots’, PL Activist Desmond Zammit Marmara Warns
PL activist and former councillor Desmond Zammit Marmara has penned a scathing assessment of the current state of the party, warning it is being “ruined by brainless idiots whose only contribution to politics is simply repeating what they are presented with by the Labour media”.
“It is unfortunate that the least intelligent and most uneducated part of the Labour support is today dominant in the party,” Zammit Marmara wrote in a Times of Malta opinion piece.
“ These are the people who are absolutely unable to use their critical faculties and who will do their utmost to silence anybody who voices a dissident opinion. That is their warped idea of democracy.”
“I myself was subjected to the most savage invective simply because I publicly stated that it was in the interest of the Labour Party to dissociate itself completely from what went on under Joseph Muscat’s leadership.”
Zammit Marmara, who has served in PL think tanks over the years, warned that party “intellectuals” (who he went on to describe as ‘people who have brains and use them’) have either become completely apathetic in disgust and retreated to the role of passive political spectators or have become part of a movement that puts electoral victories and power above everything else.
“Obviously, the latter do so because it pays to be part of the power structure in the country,” he said.
“Many silent Labour intellectuals, who disagree with so many things that are going on, will still not venture to go against the Labour Party because they are convinced social democrats. They fervently believe in the Labour ideals and will not do anything which they might see as harming the political party they hold so dear.”
“They will speak privately about their disillusion but they will not do so publicly. They will not join the ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ brigade of pseudo-intellectuals who are ruining the Labour Party but neither will they oppose them publicly.”
“Of course, it is obvious that several of them are also afraid to end up in the black books of those in power if they do so.”
Cover photo: Desmond Zammit Marmara during a Newsbook interview
What do you make of Zammit Marmara’s comments?