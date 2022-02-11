Labour Is Being Ruined By ‘Brainless Idiots’, PL Activist Desmond Zammit Marmara Warns 

PL activist and former councillor Desmond Zammit Marmara has penned a scathing assessment of the current state of the party, warning it is being “ruined by brainless idiots whose only contribution to politics is simply repeating what they are presented with by the Labour media”.

“It is unfortunate that the least intelligent and most uneducated part of the Labour support is today dominant in the party,” Zammit Marmara wrote in a Times of Malta opinion piece.

“ These are the people who are absolutely unable to use their critical faculties and who will do their utmost to silence anybody who voices a dissident opinion. That is their warped idea of democracy.”

“I myself was subjected to the most savage invective simply because I publicly stated that it was in the interest of the Labour Party to dissociate itself completely from what went on under Joseph Muscat’s leadership.”

Zammit Marmara, who has served in PL think tanks over the years, warned that party “intellectuals” (who he went on to describe as ‘people who have brains and use them’) have either become completely apathetic in disgust and retreated to the role of passive political spectators or have become part of a movement that puts electoral victories and power above everything else.