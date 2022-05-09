Labour Not Ruling Out Bringing UK-Style Prime Minister’s Questions To Maltese Parliament
Labour isn’t ruling out bringing the longstanding British tradition of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) to Malta’s Parliament, government Whip Andy Ellul stated.
“The government has already indicated that we want to give more importance to parliamentary work,” Ellul said on TVAM this morning when questioned about this proposal.
“This is one of the first times in history that the Whip will be part of the executive, we are analysing the scenario and will take decisions in the best interest of the people of Malta.”
Ellul added that he wants to see Parliament become “the most intellectual forum” in the land, where MPs argue and debate laws in a manner that is free of insults.
PMQs is a weekly parliamentary session that gives MPs from both sides of the House a chance to ask questions directly to the Prime Minister.
The Nationalist Party has been proposing bringing this system to Malta ever since its last tenure in government, with former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi once proposing introducing it every three weeks.
However, then Opposition Leader Joseph Muscat shot down this request and refused to implement it during his six years as Prime Minister.
The PN has now resuscitated this proposal, with Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar stating that it will improve Parliament’s standing as the highest institution in the land.
“I hope the government understands that we’re doing this out of goodwill, not because we want to fight,” he said.
Cover photo: Left: Government Whip Andy Ellul, Right: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing a Prime Minister’s Question Time session
