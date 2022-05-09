Labour Not Ruling Out Bringing UK-Style Prime Minister’s Questions To Maltese Parliament

Labour isn’t ruling out bringing the longstanding British tradition of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) to Malta’s Parliament, government Whip Andy Ellul stated.

“The government has already indicated that we want to give more importance to parliamentary work,” Ellul said on TVAM this morning when questioned about this proposal.

“This is one of the first times in history that the Whip will be part of the executive, we are analysing the scenario and will take decisions in the best interest of the people of Malta.”

Ellul added that he wants to see Parliament become “the most intellectual forum” in the land, where MPs argue and debate laws in a manner that is free of insults.